KP Agriculture Minister Announces Multi Million Developmental Projects In UC Latambar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal on Monday paid a detailed visit to the Union Council Latambar, District Karak, where he announced several significant developmental projects aimed at improving infrastructure, public facilities and local trade opportunities.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed gratitude to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for ensuring generous provision of funds.
He added that the incumbent government firmly believes in genuine public service, that is why a substantial budget is being allocated for the developmental initiatives across the province.
Barakwal, during his visit besides announcing the construction of PCC streets worth Rs100 million in Latamber, modern construction of a 4 km Shobli Banda–Latamber Road, Akarwala Road, 2 km Tor Adam Banda–Zarif Khel Road and 2 km Arl Adam Kalla Road, also announced Latambar’s beautification project, a major commercial project in consultation with the local trader community and installation of streetlights to enhance public convenience and safety.
The Minister maintained that these development measures would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in Latambar and its adjoining areas. Improved roads and infrastructure would not only ease daily commuting for locals but also give a significant boost to trade and commercial activities, he concluded.
Local residents, while welcoming the Minister’s visit, termed the development initiatives a positive step forward.
They expressed the hope that timely completion of these projects, particularly roads and streetlights, would resolve long-standing problems and bring visible improvements to their daily lives.
