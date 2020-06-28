KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fiscal year 2019-20

The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Saturday approved supplementary budget for financial year 2019-20 with Rs 29.42 billion under head of current expenditures and Rs 26.55 billion for development expenditures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Saturday approved supplementary budget for financial year 2019-20 with Rs 29.42 billion under head of current expenditures and Rs 26.55 billion for development expenditures.

At the outset of session, Shabzada Sanaullah of PPP complained about slashing of funds released to hospitals of his areas. He also diverted attention of the house towards unavailability of online education facility in Malakand Division.

Parliamentary Leader of PML-N, Sardar Aurangzeb Natola said that Ayub Bridge Dhamtor in Abbottabad project was started by the previous government but no practical work had been done to complete the project.

He also complained about the increased prices of petroleum products.

Independent member, Mir Kalam questioned about the allocation for merged areas in 2019-20 budget and its spending detail.

He said that students from Bajaur to Waziristan were facing difficulties to continue studies in absence of 3G and 4G internet facility.

Hafiz Hassam Uddin said that PTCL system was being destroyed in South Waziristan due to operation and students could not continue online education without internet facility.

Sobia Shahid of PML-N pointed out that salaries had not been given to teachers of private schools nor private education institutions were given any kind of relief funds.

She also said salaries of assembly members had not increased and it was very difficult for most the members to meet their both ends.

Naeema Kishwar of JUI asked about the plans of government about Information Technology (IT) and said that the importance of IT had been increased due to corona pandemic. He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to open schools had been considered but no one had discussed measures to open seminaries.

The provincial assembly also discussed the matter raised by Shagufta Malik of ANP that Debt Card of Bank of Khyber was not acceptable in shopping malls and utility stores.

She demanded that BoK administration should be directed to resolve the issue keeping in view problems of account holders.

The KP assembly also offered fateha for the departed soul of the mother of MPA, Babar Saleem Swati.

The session was chaired by Speaker KP assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani after his recovery from coronavirus .

Th speaker was in quarantine after diagnosing with coronavirus three weeks ago. Law Minister, Sultan Khan and Khusdil Khan of ANP congratulated the speaker on his recovery.