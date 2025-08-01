Open Menu

KP Assembly Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM

KP assembly express solidarity with Kashmiri people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly, Sharafat Ali of treasury benches here Friday tabled a resolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly condemning brutalities and barbarism against Kashmiris living in occupied valley.

Sharafat Ali, through his resolution denounced abrogation of article 370 and A-35, the human rights violations and injustices done against Kashmiris endorsing right of self-determination as mentioned in resolutions of Security Council. He said that persecution of Kashmiris is against norms of humanity and international law.

He said that the house express solidarity with Kashmir people and also demands of international organizations to resolve the issue through peaceful dialogue.

The resolution also demanded of United Nations to intervene and ensure holding of impartial referendum in Kashmir.

APP/mds/

