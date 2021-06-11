UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Secretary Hosts Farewell To Outgoing IGP

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

KP Chief Secretary hosts farewell to outgoing IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Friday hosted a farewell in honor of former Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Secretary lauded the services of Dr Sanaullah Abbasi saying he was an outstanding and honest police officer.

He stated that his dedication towards his responsibilities and professionalism was exemplary for entire police force.

He said the out going IGP rendered his services in the best possible manner and earned good manner, said a press release issued here.

On this occasion, former IG Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said, "people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are very hospitable and was carrying happy memories with him". He also appreciated the services and working of bureaucracy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

