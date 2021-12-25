UrduPoint.com

KP Christians Celebrate Christmas With Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

KP Christians celebrate Christmas with enthusiasm

The Christian community living throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday celebrated Christmas with religious fervor amid foolproof security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Christian community living throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday celebrated Christmas with religious fervor amid foolproof security arrangements.

The day dawn with special congregations and services to celebrate Christmas were held in all major churches of the province including St. John's Cathedral Church Cantt., All Saints Church Jehangirpura, Christian Church Kohati, Catholic Church Saddar, Anglican Diocese Cantonment, and others.

KHyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman also hosted a party at Governor House that was attended by Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, MPA Wilson Wazir, and Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also congratulated Christian community and said that all the minorities living in the country were enjoying equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. He lauded the services of Christians for the country and said they had always played constructed role in the country's development since its inception.

Meanwhile, the children, girls, youth, and couples along with their families participated in these events and exchanged greetings with each other. The stalls of sweets, decorated cakes, beverages, fast-food corners, and all the traditional items were also being set up for visitors.

The main feature of the Christmas celebration was decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The children and youth expressed excitement by wearing colorful clothes, shoes and girls were seen with modern fashion by using Mehndi designs on their hands.

The students and faculty members of Edwards College also celebrated Xmas with enthusiasm. Special events and programs were also held in the college to mark the Christmas celebrations.

Similarly, KP Directorate of Youth Affairs arranged a function in Hayatabad which was attended by Asian Gold Medalist Boxer, Sofia Javed along with an international Boxer Referee, Itrat Nazir. The children presented tableau on national songs and music programs to share the happiness.

KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department has declared all churches sensitive a day before the celebrations. Police have set up walkthrough gates and heavy contingents of security personnel have been deployed outside and inside of churches for safety purposes.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan along with senior officials visited different churches and inspected security arrangements. He also distributed gifts among Christians and congratulated Xmas happiness.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of the province also arranged various events in connection with Christmas in their respective areas. All the political parties of the province also congratulated Christian community on Xmas. These events were also attended by locals besides Christians in large numbers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Music Education Christmas Sofia Bishop Saddar Gold Church Christian All Share Asia Boxer

Recent Stories

Jinnah gave concept of Democracy,freedom, equality ..

Jinnah gave concept of Democracy,freedom, equality: Sassui Palejo

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed for holding LB polls in peaceful en ..

Govt committed for holding LB polls in peaceful environment: CM

3 minutes ago
 SMBBMU Larkana extends date of admission in medica ..

SMBBMU Larkana extends date of admission in medical colleges upto December 29

3 minutes ago
 KP CM expresses grief over demise of Shodago Baba ..

KP CM expresses grief over demise of Shodago Baba Gee

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security in Phone Call - ..

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security in Phone Call - Reports

6 minutes ago
 LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political ..

LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political party: Shaukat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.