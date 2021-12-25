KP Christians celebrate Christmas with enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Christian community living throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday celebrated Christmas with religious fervor amid foolproof security arrangements.

The day dawn with special congregations and services to celebrate Christmas were held in all major churches of the province including St. John's Cathedral Church Cantt., All Saints Church Jehangirpura, Christian Church Kohati, Catholic Church Saddar, Anglican Diocese Cantonment, and others.

KHyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman also hosted a party at Governor House that was attended by Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, MPA Wilson Wazir, and Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also congratulated Christian community and said that all the minorities living in the country were enjoying equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. He lauded the services of Christians for the country and said they had always played constructed role in the country's development since its inception.

Meanwhile, the children, girls, youth, and couples along with their families participated in these events and exchanged greetings with each other. The stalls of sweets, decorated cakes, beverages, fast-food corners, and all the traditional items were also being set up for visitors.

The main feature of the Christmas celebration was decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The children and youth expressed excitement by wearing colorful clothes, shoes and girls were seen with modern fashion by using Mehndi designs on their hands.

The students and faculty members of Edwards College also celebrated Xmas with enthusiasm. Special events and programs were also held in the college to mark the Christmas celebrations.

Similarly, KP Directorate of Youth Affairs arranged a function in Hayatabad which was attended by Asian Gold Medalist Boxer, Sofia Javed along with an international Boxer Referee, Itrat Nazir. The children presented tableau on national songs and music programs to share the happiness.

KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department has declared all churches sensitive a day before the celebrations. Police have set up walkthrough gates and heavy contingents of security personnel have been deployed outside and inside of churches for safety purposes.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan along with senior officials visited different churches and inspected security arrangements. He also distributed gifts among Christians and congratulated Xmas happiness.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of the province also arranged various events in connection with Christmas in their respective areas. All the political parties of the province also congratulated Christian community on Xmas. These events were also attended by locals besides Christians in large numbers.