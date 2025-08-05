KP CM Condemns Indian Atrocities In Kashmir On "Youme-Istehsal-e-Kashmir”
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Tuesday strongly condemned the Indian government’s continued human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, marking the sixth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 as a “black day in modern history.”
In a special message on "Youme-Istehsal-e-Kashmir”, the CM denounced India’s unilateral move on August 5, 2019, which stripped Kashmir of its special constitutional status.
He termed the move an act of “fascism” and a direct assault on the identity, autonomy, and rights of the Kashmiri people.
“For the last seven decades, the people of Kashmir have faced brutal state terrorism. India has crossed all limits to suppress their voices and deprive them of their basic right — the right to self-determination,” Gandapur stated.
Gandapur said that despite the worst forms of repression, the resilient Kashmiri population remains steadfast in their struggle for freedom.
He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.
The CM also called on the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to break their silence and take immediate notice of the grave violations taking place in the region.
“It is alarming that in the presence of international human rights frameworks and UN resolutions, innocent Kashmiri Muslims continue to face violence, illegal detentions, and curfews,” he added.
Paying tribute to the brave Kashmiris resisting India’s illegal occupation, he said their sacrifices will not be in vain.
He concluded with a message of hope, expressing belief that the struggle of the Kashmiri people will succeed and that they will one day secure their right to self-determination as promised under UN resolutions.
