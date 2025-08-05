Pakistani Youngsters stand with Kashmiris, term August 5 as 'Day of Injustice'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Pakistani youth, through social media, have strongly highlighted August 5 as a day of solidarity with Kashmiri people, reaffirming their commitment to raising awareness and continuing their support on all international platforms until the Kashmir issue reaches its just and logical conclusion.

Youth actively participating in online campaigns, sharing personal stories, and raising awareness, they are not only keeping the Kashmir issue at the forefront of global discussions but also motivating future generations to stand up for justice and human rights.

Pakistani youngsters have harnessed the power of social media to express unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people, collectively terming August 5 as a "Day of Injustice."

Raja Sikandar, a Pakistani student in Islamabad, in an exclusive conversation with a ptv news channel, stated, "We stand firmly with the Kashmiri struggle. India cannot suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people, and we will continue to support their fight for justice and freedom."

He stated, "Social media has become a vital tool in today’s world and we will keep using it to ensure that the Kashmiri struggle is heard loud and clear. Through these platforms, we will expose India’s injustices and continue to advocate for the rights and freedom of Kashmiris until they achieve their rightful cause."

Another student, Abeer Shahid, echoed similar sentiments, terming August 5 as a "black day" in the history of Kashmir.

She emphasized that this day marks the unjust and illegal actions taken by India, stripping the Kashmiris of their autonomy and fundamental rights.

Abeer expressed her unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and vowed to continue raising her voice for their cause, both locally and internationally.

Abeer said, "We cannot let the world forget the pain and suffering of the Kashmiris. Through every platform, especially social media, we will ensure their struggle remains in the global spotlight until justice is achieved."

Malik Talha, another young student, stressed the importance of using digital platforms to counter Indian propaganda.

He stated, "It is essential for Pakistani youth to unite and actively challenge the misinformation spread by India through social media.

By harnessing the power of these platforms, we can expose the truth about Kashmir and ensure that the world sees the real struggle of the Kashmiri people."

Talha emphasized that only through collective efforts can the youth effectively dismantle the false narratives being promoted and stand firm for justice.

On the other hand, through posts, videos and messages, they have highlighted the ongoing suffering in Kashmir and condemned India’s actions that continue to violate the region’s autonomy and the rights of its people. They have called on the international community to take immediate action and deliver justice for Kashmir, urging global awareness and support for the rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri population.