Youth drowns in River Chenab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) An incident of drowning was reported at Head Marala, in the River Chenab,

on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, two youth were bathing in the river when they

accidentally went into deep water.

As a result, 16-year-old Asghar Ali of Muzaffarpur was rescued by people and later shifted to a

hospital by the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid while 17-year-old Sharjeel of Mojoke Narowal

drowned.

The Rescue 1122 launched a search operation to recover the body.