Commissioner Hyderabad Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs On Youm-e-Shuhada
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 10:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi attended the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Police Lines Hyderabad, in observance of Youm-e-Shuhada Sindh Police, honoring the courageous officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The ceremony was organized by the Hyderabad Range Police and was graced by the Deputy Inspector General of Police along with officers of all ranks. Deputy Commissioners, SSPs from across the division, personnel from the Armed Forces, Rangers, civil society members, and the families of the martyrs were also present at the event.
On this occasion, DC Abbasi lauded the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of the fallen heroes, saying that "the martyrs of Sindh Police are the pride of our nation. Their supreme sacrifices in the pursuit of peace and security will forever be remembered."
The event served not only as a tribute but also as a powerful reminder of the ongoing commitment and resilience of Sindh’s law enforcement in the face of adversity.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ZTE to equip Pakistani youth with digital skills: Ahsan Iqbal9 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Observed at University of Turbat9 minutes ago
-
Sports Board holds rally to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day19 minutes ago
-
PSCA expresses solidarity with Kashmiris19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police pay tribute to people of IIOJK on Youm-e-Istehsal19 minutes ago
-
Cricket match organizes to celebrate Independence day19 minutes ago
-
USKT organizes “The Importance of Faiz’s Poetry in Modern Era” seminar19 minutes ago
-
Six years on: Pakistan stands united with Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal19 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon praises Sindh Police for exemplary role in restoring law and order29 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Sialkot29 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reiterates Pakistan's support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal29 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam pays tribute to sacrifices of Kashmiri people29 minutes ago