Open Menu

Commissioner Hyderabad Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs On Youm-e-Shuhada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Commissioner Hyderabad pays tribute to police Martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi attended the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Police Lines Hyderabad, in observance of Youm-e-Shuhada Sindh Police, honoring the courageous officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony was organized by the Hyderabad Range Police and was graced by the Deputy Inspector General of Police along with officers of all ranks. Deputy Commissioners, SSPs from across the division, personnel from the Armed Forces, Rangers, civil society members, and the families of the martyrs were also present at the event.

On this occasion, DC Abbasi lauded the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of the fallen heroes, saying that "the martyrs of Sindh Police are the pride of our nation. Their supreme sacrifices in the pursuit of peace and security will forever be remembered."

The event served not only as a tribute but also as a powerful reminder of the ongoing commitment and resilience of Sindh’s law enforcement in the face of adversity.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

59 minutes ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

3 hours ago
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

4 hours ago
 SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Counci ..

SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scar ..

US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions t ..

DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, ..

Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidari ..

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan