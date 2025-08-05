Commissioner Hyderabad pays tribute to police Martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi attended the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Police Lines Hyderabad, in observance of Youm-e-Shuhada Sindh Police, honoring the courageous officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony was organized by the Hyderabad Range Police and was graced by the Deputy Inspector General of Police along with officers of all ranks. Deputy Commissioners, SSPs from across the division, personnel from the Armed Forces, Rangers, civil society members, and the families of the martyrs were also present at the event.

On this occasion, DC Abbasi lauded the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of the fallen heroes, saying that "the martyrs of Sindh Police are the pride of our nation. Their supreme sacrifices in the pursuit of peace and security will forever be remembered."

The event served not only as a tribute but also as a powerful reminder of the ongoing commitment and resilience of Sindh’s law enforcement in the face of adversity.

