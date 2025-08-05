PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman’s Message on Kashmir Exploitation Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

"On August 5, 2019, the Modi government unilaterally and illegally revoked Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution," she said. “These constitutional amendments were aimed at ending Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy and special status.”

She emphasized that this unilateral move by India was not only a conspiracy against the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions.

"The brave people of Kashmir never accepted the fascist decisions of the Modi-led government and have continued their resistance against this oppressive regime," said Sherry Rehman.

Calling it an "aggressive action" meant to silence the voices of Kashmiris and strip them of their rights, she added, "The Modi government’s move has been accompanied by massive human rights violations, including mass detentions, curfews, communication blackouts, and brutal military crackdowns.

"

"The ongoing brutality of the BJP regime is a clear violation of the principles of democracy, justice, and human rights," she asserted.

Senator Sherry Rehman also reiterated that the courageous people of Kashmir have never bowed before the BJP's authoritarian rule, nor will they ever accept Indian occupation.

"Pakistan seeks a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," she stated.

"Pakistan will continue to extend unwavering support and solidarity to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve their legitimate rights," concluded Senator Sherry Rehman.