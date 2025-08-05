Open Menu

Motorcyclist Hit To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Motorcyclist hit to death

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A motorcyclist lost his life in a collision between two bikes

near Chungi No 22 on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 said one of the riders after the collision was hit by a tractor-trolley

and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Najaf Ali and the body was handed over to

the family after legal formalities.

