Motorcyclist Hit To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A motorcyclist lost his life in a collision between two bikes
near Chungi No 22 on Tuesday.
The Rescue 1122 said one of the riders after the collision was hit by a tractor-trolley
and died on the spot.
The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Najaf Ali and the body was handed over to
the family after legal formalities.
