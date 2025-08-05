One-minute Silence Observed Across Country To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In order to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir (IHK), a one-minute silence has been observed across the country at 10 am here on Tuesday.
According to the details, a one-minute silence has been observed at 10:00 am across the country to mark “ Youm-e-Istehsal ".
The main theme of the day was to support the Kashmiris who were deprived of their basic right after the abrogation
of 35-A and 370 articles on August 5, 2019. The Pakistani nation has unwavering support for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.
The day is being marked to expose the worst ever oppression perpetrated by India against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
The rest of the country's all concerned departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at divisional, district, and tehsil levels.
