One-minute silence observed across country to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In order to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir (IHK), a one-minute silence has been observed across the country at 10 am here on Tuesday.

According to the details, a one-minute silence has been observed at 10:00 am across the country to mark “ Youm-e-Istehsal ".

The main theme of the day was to support the Kashmiris who were deprived of their basic right after the abrogation

of 35-A and 370 articles on August 5, 2019. The Pakistani nation has unwavering support for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day is being marked to expose the worst ever oppression perpetrated by India against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The rest of the country's all concerned departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at divisional, district, and tehsil levels.