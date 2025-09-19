Strict Monitoring Underway To Ensure Flour Supply & Control Prices: DC Murree
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, has said that strict monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the uninterrupted supply of flour and to maintain control over prices of essential commodities in both Murree and Kotli Sattian tehsils.
He said that under the public welfare vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the administration was actively working to provide relief to citizens by ensuring availability of basic food items at fair prices.
The DC, in a statement, emphasized that public relief was the core responsibility of the district administration, and all possible measures were being taken to fulfill that mandate.
He said the government was fully committed to supporting the public and was working round the clock in that regard.
The Deputy Commissioner warned that hoarding of flour or any other essential commodity would not be tolerated. “Strict legal action will be taken under the law against those involved in hoarding or disrupting the supply chain,” he added.
He appealed to the public to report any shortage or irregularities in flour supply at shops and to provide complete details including shop name, complainant’s name, tehsil, address, and contact number.
Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi further stated that timely resolution of public complaints and uninterrupted supply of flour to retailers would be ensured, in line with the chief minister's directives.
