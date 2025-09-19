Strategic management wing aims at unifying dashboards and portals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A strategic management wing has been set up under Price Control department and initially eight research officers are deputed in the wing.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that the purpose of wing was to unify dashboards and portals of sub departments of the price control department.

Strategic wing would provide information regarding ongoing field operations and other steps of all departments, he maintained.

The wing would prepare recommendations for policy planning and department's new planning and priorities, he said and added that the wing would also monitor departmental performance, compliance and track key performance indicators.