LHC Dismisses Plea Against CCD Chief Sohail Zafar Chattha

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Additional IG Crime Control Department (CCD) Sohail Zafar Chattha from his post.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by Advocate Mian Shahid Mehmood. Additional Advocate General Khawaja Mohsin Abbas appeared on behalf of the Punjab government, while Chaudhry Nasir Abbas Panjotha represented the CCD.

During proceedings, the court questioned the petitioner over the legal grounds of his challenge, remarking: “Tell me under which law you have challenged this appointment. You must assist the court with legal references, not irrelevant arguments for publicity.

The petitioner argued that Chattha’s appointment was unlawful, claiming he was simultaneously heading two departments.

However, Additional Advocate General Khawaja Mohsin Abbas pointed out that the petitioner had already filed a similar case earlier before the Chief Justice and failed to disclose it in the present petition.

Expressing displeasure over the concealment of facts, the court warned the petitioner against wasting the court’s time, saying the plea could be dismissed with costs. The court also rejected the petitioner’s request to forward the case to the Chief Justice. After the petitioner opted to withdraw the case, the court dismissed the petition.

