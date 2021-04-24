UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Intensifies Action Against Food Adulterators

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

KP food authority intensifies action against food adulterators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) on Saturday carried out a massive crackdown against food adulteration in various districts and unearthed counterfeit beverages factories.

According to detail, the officials of the authority raided factories in Bannu and Nowshera. In Bannu the official on the information raided a spice factory in Bannu and recovered more than 800 kg of adulterated spices. The officials also recovered the bran and other unhealthy ingredients that were being mixed in the preparation of spices.

The authority also recovered 1100 kg of misbranded packing material during the raid on pops factory selling the products in the market in Bannu.

In another raid in Nowshera by the officials of the Food Safety Authority, they recovered fake beverages from the factory on branded Names in Nowshera and more than 10,000 liters of unhealthy beverages confiscated from the factory.

The officials during the raid recovered 2500 kg of unhealthy chemicals and packing materials in an operation. The officials also raided a bakery unit in Bannu and sealed it over use of non-food grade color and poor hygiene. Legal action was taken against all those arrested during the raids.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Nowshera Market All From

Recent Stories

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

4 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

12 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out in electronic factory Lahore; ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad says in these difficult times our prayers wi ..

2 minutes ago

Distt admin to impose smart lockdown at five place ..

2 minutes ago

CPEC emerges as boon for Pakistan, China strategic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.