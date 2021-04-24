KP food authority intensifies action against food adulterators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) on Saturday carried out a massive crackdown against food adulteration in various districts and unearthed counterfeit beverages factories.

According to detail, the officials of the authority raided factories in Bannu and Nowshera. In Bannu the official on the information raided a spice factory in Bannu and recovered more than 800 kg of adulterated spices. The officials also recovered the bran and other unhealthy ingredients that were being mixed in the preparation of spices.

The authority also recovered 1100 kg of misbranded packing material during the raid on pops factory selling the products in the market in Bannu.

In another raid in Nowshera by the officials of the Food Safety Authority, they recovered fake beverages from the factory on branded Names in Nowshera and more than 10,000 liters of unhealthy beverages confiscated from the factory.

The officials during the raid recovered 2500 kg of unhealthy chemicals and packing materials in an operation. The officials also raided a bakery unit in Bannu and sealed it over use of non-food grade color and poor hygiene. Legal action was taken against all those arrested during the raids.