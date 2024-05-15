KP Governor Condoles With Family Of Martyr Major Babar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family members of the martyr Major Babar and paid tribute to bravery and patriotism of the martyr.
In his message, the Governor while paying tribute to the security forces for the operation against terrorists in Zhob region of Balochistan said that the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army have done the best action against the enemies of the state.
He expressed the resolve of the government to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country in all its forms and manifestations, adding that all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country were the pride of the country and the nation.
He said the sacrifice of martyr Major Babar Khan in the operation would not go in vain. Kundi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security officials.
APP/adi
