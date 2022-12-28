UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Visits Khyber Eye Foundation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday various sections of Khyber Eye Foundation (KEF) to review the facilities being provided to patients

He also visited different wards of the facility and met with patients.

He congratulated the administration of the eye foundation for completing 20 years of service and said the foundation was helping the ailing community without any discrimination.

He also urged the administration to increase facilities and assured his cooperation and assistance. He said the business community would be invited to help the eye foundation in importing machinery and needed equipment.

On the occasion, KP Governor was briefed by Chairman KEF, Ghayur Sethi, and board of Governors about facilities being provided to patients.

