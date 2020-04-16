UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Allocates Over Rs13bln For Relief Under Ehsas Program; CM Inagurates Corona Testing Lab At Saidu Sharif Hospital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:56 PM

KP Govt allocates over Rs13bln for relief under Ehsas Program; CM inagurates Corona Testing Lab at Saidu Sharif hospital

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Thursday said his Government has allocated over Rs13 billion for relief package under Ehsas Program that would benefit more than 2.1 million deserving families in the province

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Thursday said his Government has allocated over Rs13 billion for relief package under Ehsas Program that would benefit more than 2.1 million deserving families in the province.

Addressing a press conference here, the CM said all deserving families would be provided Rs12,000 under Ehsas Kifalat program.

He said those families, who could not get assistance from Ehsas program would be provided relief from KP Zakat Fund.

He said measures taken by the district administration Swat against coronavirus pandemic was satisfactory, adding we do not want to make anyone jobless and are aware of the problems of dailywagers.

The Chief Minister said implementation on decisions taken during national coordination committee meeting would start from Friday and small businesses included in positive list are being opened to facilitate low income groups.

The Chief Minister said public health laboratory has formally started work in Swat that would help facilitate people of the entire Malakand Division to get Coronavirus testing facility at their doorsteps, adding curently 40 tests are being conducted on daily basis and its capacity would be enhanced by 100 tests on daily basis in a week.

Earlier the Chief Minister along with Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed visited Saidu Sharif hospital where they inaugurated Coronavirus Testing Laboratory.

The CM also visited quarantine centre at Jehanzaib College and isolation centre at PTDC Motel and reviewed arrangements there.

The CM said all measures including relaxation in lockdown was made for safety and facilitation of masses.

He asked people to cooperate with the district administration in fight against Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Saidu Malakand PTDC All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

718 smuggled bags of American almond seized in Mia ..

5 minutes ago

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of virus in Spa ..

5 minutes ago

PM reprimands Zafar Mirza for not apprising top co ..

14 minutes ago

Japan PM to expand virus emergency nationwide: rep ..

5 minutes ago

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

5 minutes ago

Chiseled by challenges, Pakistani nation to sail t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.