UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Creates More 1800 New Vacancies In Rescue 1122

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:49 AM

KP Govt creates more 1800 new vacancies in Rescue 1122

In order to provide efficient Rescue Services to the people of newly merged districts, the services of Rescue 1122 are being extended to all the tehsils of the newly merged districts and to this effect more than 1800 new vacancies of various cadres under Rescue 1122 have been created and recruitment against 1193 posts has been completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :In order to provide efficient Rescue Services to the people of newly merged districts, the services of Rescue 1122 are being extended to all the tehsils of the newly merged districts and to this effect more than 1800 new vacancies of various cadres under Rescue 1122 have been created and recruitment against 1193 posts has been completed.

Written test for recruitment against the remaining 623 posts has been scheduled and the recruitment process would also be completed within the next couple of weeks.

This was said in a meeting held here Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood in the chair to review the progress made so far on various developmental projects of Relief & Rehabilitation department undertaken in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

The meeting was briefed that the newly created positions include 7 posts of BPS-18, 13 posts of BPS-17, 222 posts of BPS-16, 26 posts of BPS-14, 476 posts of BPS-12, 140 posts of BPS-11, 508 posts of BPS-06, 20 posts of BPS-5, 26 posts of BPS-2 and 160 posts of BPS-1. The meeting was informed that necessary training of newly recruited rescue personnel will also be started within the next couple of days.

Briefing about the progress made so far on the establishment of rescue 1122 stations in merged areas it was told that rescue stations were being established in 15 Tehsils of Tribal Districts with an estimated cost of Rs. 2450 million. Rescue services in Tehsil Jamrud, Bara, Ghalanai and Khar have been started whereas construction work on the establishment of Rescue Stations in Tehsil Kalai, Yaka Ghund, Nawogai, Miran Shah, Razmak, Wana, Ladda and Sadda has also been initiated, and similarly, process of land acquisition for establishment of Rescue stations in Landi Kotal, Ghalju and Parachinar is also in progress. The meeting was further informed that Rs. 6765 million have been released as compensation for the damaged businesses in North Wazirstan.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the developmental projects of merged areas within the stipulated timelines so that the tribal people could benefit these projects as soon as possible.

He also directed to expedite the process of land acquisition for different developmental projects of merged areas so that physical work on these projects could be initiated without any delay.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parachinar Progress Landi Kotal Jamrud Wana Rescue 1122 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

36 minutes ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

3 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.