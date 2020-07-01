KP Govt creates more 1800 new vacancies in Rescue 1122

In order to provide efficient Rescue Services to the people of newly merged districts, the services of Rescue 1122 are being extended to all the tehsils of the newly merged districts and to this effect more than 1800 new vacancies of various cadres under Rescue 1122 have been created and recruitment against 1193 posts has been completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :In order to provide efficient Rescue Services to the people of newly merged districts, the services of Rescue 1122 are being extended to all the tehsils of the newly merged districts and to this effect more than 1800 new vacancies of various cadres under Rescue 1122 have been created and recruitment against 1193 posts has been completed.

Written test for recruitment against the remaining 623 posts has been scheduled and the recruitment process would also be completed within the next couple of weeks.

This was said in a meeting held here Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood in the chair to review the progress made so far on various developmental projects of Relief & Rehabilitation department undertaken in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

The meeting was briefed that the newly created positions include 7 posts of BPS-18, 13 posts of BPS-17, 222 posts of BPS-16, 26 posts of BPS-14, 476 posts of BPS-12, 140 posts of BPS-11, 508 posts of BPS-06, 20 posts of BPS-5, 26 posts of BPS-2 and 160 posts of BPS-1. The meeting was informed that necessary training of newly recruited rescue personnel will also be started within the next couple of days.

Briefing about the progress made so far on the establishment of rescue 1122 stations in merged areas it was told that rescue stations were being established in 15 Tehsils of Tribal Districts with an estimated cost of Rs. 2450 million. Rescue services in Tehsil Jamrud, Bara, Ghalanai and Khar have been started whereas construction work on the establishment of Rescue Stations in Tehsil Kalai, Yaka Ghund, Nawogai, Miran Shah, Razmak, Wana, Ladda and Sadda has also been initiated, and similarly, process of land acquisition for establishment of Rescue stations in Landi Kotal, Ghalju and Parachinar is also in progress. The meeting was further informed that Rs. 6765 million have been released as compensation for the damaged businesses in North Wazirstan.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the developmental projects of merged areas within the stipulated timelines so that the tribal people could benefit these projects as soon as possible.

He also directed to expedite the process of land acquisition for different developmental projects of merged areas so that physical work on these projects could be initiated without any delay.