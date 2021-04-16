UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Takes Steps For Ensuring Health Services In Merged Tribal Districts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working on a multi-pronged strategy for achieving socioeconomic development of the merged tribal districts and taking tangible measures to provide free of charge health services to residents of these areas.

Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was pursuing a comprehensive strategy to ensure best healthcare facilities in these areas which had long been awaiting development-oriented measures.

Among other health-related services, Dr Niaz Mohammad, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told the media that during the last three months 7117 patients suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team of medical professionals.

He said 93 cataract surgeries were registered during the period and added that during the free eye camps 2746 reading glasses were also provided to patients with near visions.

He said further Eye Care Services Programme conducted schools screening activities to school going children in different areas of Sub-Division Peshawar and Sub-Division Kohat in order to reduce morbidity and mortality related to eye health and nutritional disorders in children less than 12 years of age.

Along with that the children were made aware of importance of cleanliness and precautionary measures of communicable eye diseases He said in these schools a total of 2724 students suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined.

In addition, he added that awareness sessions were also conducted to educate masses on various diseases and in this regard 29 community awareness sessions were conducted in Tribal Districts, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Orakzai, Sub-Division Peshawar, Sub-Division Kohat and Mohmand.

During those sessions, he added 1026 people were educated on the precautionary measures of communicable eye diseases, signs and symptoms of refractive errors, importance of vitamin A and management of allergic conjunctivitis.

He said that these initiatives were receiving overwhelming response from the public of those areas and have appreciated the Program Manager Eye Care Services Program and his team for providing quality treatment to the poor and deserving people living in far flung areas of merged areas.

