KP Govt to enhance Sehat Plus Card package up to Rs1 mn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to enhance Sehat Insaf Card package upto Rs one million per family to facilitate patients of merged tribal districts.

Taimur Salim Jhagra, Provincial Minister for Health in a statement here Friday said the decision has been taken after meeting with Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation.

He said tribal people had rendered great sacrifices for the country and a principle decision has been taken to increase Sehat Card Plus's package upto Rs one million per family for entire tribesmen of all seven tribal districts of erstwhile FATA.

Tribal people of South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur districts would get free of charge treatment in any top paneled government or private hospitals across the country.

Under Top-Up Programme, he said special packages would be issued for government employees and people.

The health minister said it has been decided to include liver and bone marrow transplants in Sehat Cards Plus Program to provide relief to patients.

The Government would ensure timely provision of founds to hospitals and the whole process would be monitored through a third body for smooth, quick and quality treatment to patients besides overseeing facilities. It was also decided to extend scope and further empower State Life Corporation in KP.