KP Minister distributes 16 minerals lease offer letters in Hazara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : KP Minister for Minerals, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the provincial government is working on priority basis to take full benefits of the potentials of mineral resources. He said that more reforms would come into forefront in next few months.

He expressed these views while addressing offer letters distribution in the lease holders of Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur here on Monday. During the ceremony, he distributed 16 lease letters.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said that modern technology would be utilized to take benefits of mineral resources and generate employment opportunities.

The provincial minister said that nature has bestowed the province will huge mineral resources and the provincial government fully concentrating on these resources on priority basis.

The distribution of lease offer letters in all concerned districts is continued by the Mineral Department and in this connection 107 letters had already been distributed in Kohat and D.I. Khan.

The provincial minister clarified that the process of the merit-based distribution of lease offer letters is continued without any nepotism. He said that there will be no compromise on merit and transparency in future too.