UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Minister Distributes 16 Minerals Lease Offer Letters In Hazara

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 06:50 PM

KP Minister distributes 16 minerals lease offer letters in Hazara

KP Minister for Minerals, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the provincial government is working on priority basis to take full benefits of the potentials of mineral resources. He said that more reforms would come into forefront in next few months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Minerals, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the provincial government is working on priority basis to take full benefits of the potentials of mineral resources. He said that more reforms would come into forefront in next few months.

He expressed these views while addressing offer letters distribution in the lease holders of Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur here on Monday. During the ceremony, he distributed 16 lease letters.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said that modern technology would be utilized to take benefits of mineral resources and generate employment opportunities.

The provincial minister said that nature has bestowed the province will huge mineral resources and the provincial government fully concentrating on these resources on priority basis.

The distribution of lease offer letters in all concerned districts is continued by the Mineral Department and in this connection 107 letters had already been distributed in Kohat and D.I. Khan.

The provincial minister clarified that the process of the merit-based distribution of lease offer letters is continued without any nepotism. He said that there will be no compromise on merit and transparency in future too.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Abbottabad Mansehra Kohat Haripur Amjad Ali All Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports wins CIPS procurement award

36 minutes ago

New defence and technology facility opens at Tawaz ..

1 hour ago

Steps afoot to provide basic facilities to special ..

29 seconds ago

Distt Administration imposes fines on filling stat ..

23 minutes ago

Indian politician demands Abhinandan’s moustache ..

1 hour ago

UN Rights Chief Urges Sudanese Authorities to Let ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.