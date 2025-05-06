Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Two Dacoits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ICT Police nab two dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Bani Gala Police Station team on Tuesday arrested two members of a gang involved in house burglaries and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 50 million, including gold jewelry and cash.

An official told APP that the Bani Gala Police conducted a major operation using technical and human intelligence, leading to the arrest of two suspects identified as Tasaduq Hussain and Tahir Saleem. The recovered items were looted in recent incidents of house theft.

He said a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway to trace their network and other possible hideouts.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed that all legal requirements be fulfilled to ensure strict punishment for the accused.

DIG Tariq said the Islamabad Police are taking all possible steps to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any criminal element to disturb peace in the Federal capital.

/APP-rzr-mkz

