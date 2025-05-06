ICT Police Nab Two Dacoits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Bani Gala Police Station team on Tuesday arrested two members of a gang involved in house burglaries and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 50 million, including gold jewelry and cash.
An official told APP that the Bani Gala Police conducted a major operation using technical and human intelligence, leading to the arrest of two suspects identified as Tasaduq Hussain and Tahir Saleem. The recovered items were looted in recent incidents of house theft.
He said a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway to trace their network and other possible hideouts.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed that all legal requirements be fulfilled to ensure strict punishment for the accused.
DIG Tariq said the Islamabad Police are taking all possible steps to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any criminal element to disturb peace in the Federal capital.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA begins plantation of Summer flower seedlings6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two dacoits6 minutes ago
-
Three killed in armed attack on vehicle in Mastung6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms global commitment to disaster risk reduction at PEDRR-2516 minutes ago
-
KP mulls promoting agriculture in mountainous regions: Saif16 minutes ago
-
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam incident19 minutes ago
-
PMYP plans to launch revolutionary Education Model for empowering youth26 minutes ago
-
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days32 minutes ago
-
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby36 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in support of armed forces46 minutes ago
-
UNESCO World Portuguese Language Day celebrated56 minutes ago
-
8th waterfalls of Jab Valley Pakistan’s hidden tourism treasure56 minutes ago