PHA Begins Plantation Of Summer Flower Seedlings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has commenced the plantation

of vibrant summer flower seedlings in the city.

A variety of colorful seedlings - white, red, yellow, pink, orange and purple are being planted

along major roads, including Jail Road, The Mall, Faisal Town and Gulberg Road.

Attractive flowers such as Zinnia, Cosmos, Vinca, Portulaca and Periwinkle will adorn the green belts,

transforming into full bloom within 30 days.

Director General PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo stated that the seedling plantation was being carried out daily to enhance beauty of the city. In addition to roadways, fresh grass and tree plantation efforts are ongoing in various areas to further beautify the city.

