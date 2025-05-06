Open Menu

Three Killed In Armed Attack On Vehicle In Mastung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) At least three people, including a woman, were killed on Tuesday when unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in the Tera Road area of Mastung.

According to private news channel and police sources, the assailants fled the scene after the attack.

Police launched a search operation to trace the culprits.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for identification, medical and legal procedures. Further investigation is underway.

