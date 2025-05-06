Three killed in armed attack on vehicle in Mastung

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) At least three people, including a woman, were killed on Tuesday when unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in the Tera Road area of Mastung.

According to private news channel and police sources, the assailants fled the scene after the attack.

Police launched a search operation to trace the culprits.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for identification, medical and legal procedures. Further investigation is underway.