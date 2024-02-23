Open Menu

KPPSC Notifies 85 Selected Candidates For Appointment As PMS Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 11:36 PM

As a consequence of competitive written examination, Psychological test and viva voice, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has tentatively selected 85 candidates for appointment as PMS Officers (BPS-17), said a notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, KPPSC here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) As a consequence of competitive written examination, Psychological test and viva voice, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has tentatively selected 85 candidates for appointment as PMS Officers (BPS-17), said a notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, KPPSC here on Friday.

The selectees include Ms Aziza, Mr Muhammad Umair, Ms Minahil Gohar, Mr Muhammad Hamza Mutahir, Mr Muhammad Arif, Syed Ali Wajahat Ayub, Mr Riaz Ahmad, Mr Tabish Ali Khan, Mr Junaid Zakir, Ms Yameen Sana, Ms Faryal Shuaib, Mr Farhad Ullah, Mr Mujahid Wasim Durani, Mr.

Zeeshan Iqbal, Mr Muhammad Usama, Ms Fatima Khaliq, Ms Nida Shams, Mr Muhammad Bilal, Mr Danial Khan, Mr Yasir Israr, Mr Sajid Ali Khan, Mr Taimoor Ul Hassan , Mr Nasir Kamal, Ms Ammara Arif Baloch, Mr Asad Zahoor, Syed Ahmad Jamal Shah, Ms Sara Saeed, Ms Anmol Anwar, Mr Adil Shehzad, Mr Mujahid Khan, Mr Rizwan Ullah, Mr Muhammad Sumair Khan, Mr Izharullah, Mr Sardar Behram, Ms Adan Zahid, Msw Muniza, Ms Aimen Wali Khan, Mr Hamza Ayaz, Mr Kamran Ali Shah, Mr Muhammad Asad Khan, Mr Muhamad Ikhlas Saleem, Ms Arooba Iftikhar, Mr shan E Azam, Mr Noman Waheed, Mr Shujaat Ali Khan, Ms Rabia Afridi, Ms Tooba Sana, Ms Hajra Rehman, Mr Asad Ullah, Mr Ahmad Arsalan Khalil, Ms Uswa Jamila, Mr Junaid Jamshed, Mr Sadiq Ullah, Mr Asad Ullah,, Mr Sajjad Hussain, Ms Saira Khan, Mr Saiful islam, Mr Shah Naveed, Ms Sumbal, Mr Junaid Saeed, Mr Muhammad Adeel Khan, Ms Hania Shah, Mr Saqib Rahim, Mr Khushal Khan Khattak, Mr Saifullah, Mr Inayat Ullah, Ms Anum Jehangir, Mr Muhammad Imrawn, Mr Jamal Ahmad, Mr Zainul Abideen, Mr Junaid Ismail, Mr Haris Naseer, Mr Muhammad Arif Khan, Mr Haseeb Pervaiz, Ms Minahil Shawal Afridi, Mr Muhammad Ishfaq Alam, Ms Farhana Hayat, Ms Shaista Gul Khattak, Ms Mahzad Sareer, Ms Ume e Roman, Ms Afnan Raza, Ms Maham Babar, Ms Afsheen Rehman, Ms Ammara Javed and Ms Farda Ihsan.

APP/aqk

