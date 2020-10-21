UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KTH Resumes Institution Based Practice In Evening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:02 PM

KTH resumes institution based practice in evening

Medical Teaching Institute of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has restarted Institution Based Practice (IBP) in greater interests of the patients under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Medical Teaching Institute of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has restarted Institution Based Practice (IBP) in greater interests of the patients under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The IBP has been started following directives of KTH board of Governors, said a release issued by Directorate of Media and Protocol here Wednesday.

The management of the hospital has taken all the needed steps to start services while patients and attendants have been advised to use masks and follow SOPs to minimize the risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose of starting IBP is to provide quality and specialized treatment to the general public under one roof. Timing of IBP is from 03:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m.

Special information desks and complaint cell have been established to facilitate public wherein staff has been deputed to provide guidance to patients and attendants.

Related Topics

Media All From P

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

40 minutes ago

Govt to set up 'Sasta Bazar' markets in four Tehsi ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Secretary takes notice of blast incident in ..

30 seconds ago

Nomination of Candidates for Kazakh Lower House to ..

32 seconds ago

Eight injured as van falls into ditch

39 seconds ago

Iran Breaks Single-Day Record of COVID-19 Infectio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.