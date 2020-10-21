KTH resumes institution based practice in evening

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Medical Teaching Institute of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has restarted Institution Based Practice (IBP) in greater interests of the patients under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Medical Teaching Institute of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has restarted Institution Based Practice (IBP) in greater interests of the patients under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The IBP has been started following directives of KTH board of Governors, said a release issued by Directorate of Media and Protocol here Wednesday.

The management of the hospital has taken all the needed steps to start services while patients and attendants have been advised to use masks and follow SOPs to minimize the risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose of starting IBP is to provide quality and specialized treatment to the general public under one roof. Timing of IBP is from 03:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m.

Special information desks and complaint cell have been established to facilitate public wherein staff has been deputed to provide guidance to patients and attendants.