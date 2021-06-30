UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU Announces Results Of Syndicate Elections

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

KU announces results of Syndicate Elections

The Registrar University of Karachi Professor Dr Abdul Waheed on Wednesday announced the results of the elections to the seats of the Syndicate from the constituencies of Professors, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Lecturer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Registrar University of Karachi Professor Dr Abdul Waheed on Wednesday announced the results of the elections to the seats of the Syndicate from the Constituencies of Professors, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Lecturer.

According to the KU Registrar, who was also the Returning Officer, Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib, Dr Basit Ansari, Dr Mohsin Ali, and Ateeq Razzak have been elected to the seats of the Syndicate from the constituencies of professor, associate professor, assistant professor and lecturer respectively.

He mentioned that Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib received 42 votes and declared elected whereas Professor Dr Shah Ali ul Qadar got 28 votes and Professor Dr Zaheer Uddin had five votes.

He informed that Dr Basit Ansari collected 43 votes and declared elected while Dr Muhammad Ali and Dr Irfan Aziz got 40 and 17 votes respectively. Meanwhile, Dr Mohsin Ali received 193 votes and declared elected whereas Syed Ghufran Alam got 123 votes and Dr Muhammad Noman Syed had 13 votes and Dr Muhammad Sajid Khan had eight votes.

The KU Registrar added that Ateeq Razzak was elected after securing 48 votes while Sana Khan had 29 votes.

The elections were held at the Arts Auditorium from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm and all elected members would hold office for three years from the date of the first meeting of the Syndicate.

Related Topics

Karachi Muhammad Ali Sana Khan Karachi University All From

Recent Stories

Ashrafi vows launching vigorous campaign to respec ..

1 minute ago

French Government Concerned by Rapid Spread of Del ..

1 minute ago

Five-horned sheep attracts people in cattle market ..

1 minute ago

Finance minister announces three honorariums for o ..

1 minute ago

172 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab

1 minute ago

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Scholar awarded D ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.