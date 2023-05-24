UrduPoint.com

Kundi Lauds Bilawal's Stance On Kashmir Amid G20 Moot

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Kundi lauds Bilawal's stance on Kashmir amid G20 moot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has lauded Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for reiterating Pakistan's unstinted support to the Kashmir Cause amid G20 conference held in Srinagar the other day.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Bilawal Bhutto had participated in the rallies held in Muzafarabad to draw world attention that steps like the Srinagar G-20 meeting can neither validate the Indian occupation nor dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people.

He said that India had staged a drama by organizing the G-20 Conference in the disputed area of Kashmir which was a sheer violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

He stressed that India should let the Kashmiris decide their fate as per the UN resolution.

"The world should also play their due role in resolving the long-standing issue of Kashmir".

Faisal condemned the May 09 mayhem saying that such shameful acts defame the nation before the world. He demanded Imran Khan seek forgiveness from the nation over the May 9 incidents.

He said that Imran Khan also mislead the nation about American Cipher, adding that dialogue was the only option to end political crises.

Kundi was accompanied by Minister of State for Water Resources and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial President Muhammad Ali Badshah, and Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Tarkai who joined the PPP.

Tarkai thanked the PPP leadership for inviting him to join the Party. He said his entire family had a strong bond and affiliation with the PPP. He added that his brother was a close friend of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

