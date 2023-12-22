Open Menu

Kundi Submits Nomination Papers, Optimistic To Victorious Against Opponents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Faisal karim kundi, a former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the general elections set to take place on February 8, 2024

Kundi, appearing in person at the returning officer's office along with his supporters, filed his nomination papers for NA 44 (DIKhan -I).

Kundi, appearing in person at the returning officer’s office along with his supporters, filed his nomination papers for NA 44 (DIKhan -I).

Speaking to media persons after filing his papers, Kundi said this time PPP step into the election race with the backing of the area’s two esteemed political families including Miankhel and Makhdoom at Dera Ismail Khan to secure stunning victory against opponents.

Kundi said he was going to contest the election from NA-44 while Fateh Ullah Miankhel submitted his nomination papers as a candidate for NA-45 on PPP tickets.

He revealed that Makhdoom Aftab Haider representing the Makdhoom family contesting for PK-111 (Paharpur) constituency on a PPP ticket, while Former MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi contesting from PK-112 (City-II) and Qaizar Khan Miankhel from PK-114 (Parowa) for provincial assembly seats.

The candidates for Constituencies PK 113 (City-I) and PK-115 (Kulachi) would also be finalized soon after mutual consultation, he said.

Kundi said that it was the wish of the people of Dera Ismail Khan that he should defeat Maulana Fazlur Rahman for the second time too from NA-44. Kundi said that his party would give a big 'surprise' in the forthcoming general elections in 2024, and added that the PPP would win the next general election and form its government.

He said that the people have faced “selected government” in past and they will not tolerate any such move in the future. “If the selection process is adopted this time, the nation will not accept it because now the majority of the population is comprised of young people who will not accept a ‘selected’ government, " he added.

More Stories From Pakistan