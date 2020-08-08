UrduPoint.com
Laborer Electrocuted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Laborer electrocuted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Laborer got electrocuted while working in under-construction building located near Bohir GateSaturday's morning.

According to rescuers, power current came into walls of under-construction building as soon as it got wet from water.

Resultantly, Muneer died on the spot soon after he touched one of the walls.

Shutter gates of shops adjacent with the building also received current waves which spread panic at surrounding area.

Dead body of the deceased was handed over to victim's heir.

More Stories From Pakistan

