Laborer kills colleagues' wife, daughter

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A laborer shot dead wife and daughter of his colleague over dispute of wage money in Jalsai area of the district on Friday.

Police said one Moeen Khan lodged a report with Chota Lahore police that he and two others including Zia Muhammad and Mir Aman of Jasai use to paint houses in Rawalpindi on daily wages.

On 10th of June, he said he had some verbal clash with Mir Aman over his wages and gave him some money but he was not satisfied and went back to home angrily.

Moeen further said that when his son Zia ur Rehman came to home in morning, he found his mother and 15-year-old sister dead. He alleged that his wife and daughter were killed by Mir Aman.

Police soon after registering the FIR, raided at different places of Jalasai and arrested Mir Aman within two hours with possession of a 30-bore pistol. SHO Shafiq Ahmad said the accused has confessed to his crime and a case was registered against him.