Labour Day observes to pay tribute to sacrifices of Chicago workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, international labour day was observed across the country on Wednesday to pay homage and glowing tributes to the sacrifices of 1886 Chicago workers who sacrificed their lives for demanding eight hours duty a day.

People gathered at roads and streets to renew their pledge sending a message to employers to provide proper wages and healthy environment under this year’s theme of “ensuring labourers’ safety and health at work place.”

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and labour organizations jointly held a rally on the International Labour Day, honouring workers worldwide and paying homage to the martyrs of Chicago. The event, organized by PPP Lahore, saw prominent figures, including PPP Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Mian Khalid Mahmood, and Robina Jameel, among others, addressing the gathering.

Hari Welfare Association has taken out a massive rally from Allah Wala Chowk to Press Club Nawabshah to mark International Labour Day. Participants carried banners and placards enchanted slogans to express solidarity with Chicago Martyrs.

Addressing the rally President Hari Welfare Association Akram Khaskheli said that the economic position of labour and peasants was deteriorating.

President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated the commitment to upholding the dignity of labourers and paid tribute to their historic struggle.

“This day serves as a reminder for all of us to safeguard labourers' rights, and work for their social protection, fair wages, and safe working conditions,” the president said in a message on the observance of International Labour Day on May 1.

On this day, the president said, they deeply acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of their workers who had played a commendable role in the country's development.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that they were fully cognizant of the value of the labourers and workers in the national economy and stressed upon the wealthy, businessmen, investors and industrialists to prioritize improving the conditions of the workers.

Addressing a gathering of labourers and workers from different sectors at his residence in connection with the observance of International Labour Day, the prime minister said that the country’s economic situation was challenging but they were striving to turn it around, with collective efforts and sincerity.

He said that Pakistan would soon become a powerful country through the functioning of a fair system and on the basis of hard work by the employers and the employees including workers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the government's commitment in enhancing the quality of life and prosperity of labourers.

In a message on International Labour Day, she paid tribute to labourers worldwide, highlighting their significance in islam and society.

CM Maryam honoured women workers and the Chicago martyrs for their contributions and struggles. She stressed the importance of respecting labour rights, ensuring fair wages, protection, and societal recognition. Additionally, she announced plans to enforce an 'Occupational Safety Act' for labourer protection.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government was working hard for the economic stability of the labourers and also ensuring the provision of education and health facilities to their children.

Greeting the workers in his message on the occasion of 1st May Day, the chief minister said that the workers are the wheels of the country's economy.

Shah said that our workers have played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

The CM said that the provincial government was planning to launch a program for the uplift of the industrial as well as agricultural labourers, farmers and women workers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government is taking effective measures for the welfare of labourers and would ensure all basic facilities to the productive segment of society.

In a message on the occasion of Labour Day, he said that workers are playing a key role in the development of the society and country.

The CM said it was very important to provide technical education to the working class to get good employment opportunities in the global labour market as the demand for manpower equipped with technical skills is very high in the world.

He said the government has determined to provide the best educational facility to the children of labourers and the students from the downtrodden section of the society would be awarded scholarships every year.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur emphasized the importance of honouring the dignity and rights of the hardworking class for societal progress and prosperity.

In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he highlighted the pivotal role of the labour force in national development and emphasized the need to ensure their well-being and rights protection.

The CM underscored that the prosperity and protection of workers are integral to any state's priorities, as they are the backbone of national advancement.

He stressed the importance of providing dignified employment opportunities for workers by integrating industrial training institutions and industries, further stating that the current provincial government recognizes the pivotal role of the labour class in the country's progress.

He said that the day calls for a renewed commitment from all sectors of society to address the welfare and issues facing workers, ensuring their active participation in decision-making processes.

Punjab Governor M Balighur Rahman emphasized the indispensable role of labourers in propelling Pakistan's economic growth and fortifying its stability.

On the Labour Day, he issued a message acknowledging the significance of the day which is commemorated worldwide, including in Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that labourers play a pivotal role in the country's economic development, providing them legitimate rights was government's top priority.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day, Sindh Governor said that the labourers put their blood and sweat to keep the wheel of the economy moving.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engr Amir Muqam has said that labourers deserved special attention not only from the government but also from all the concerned sections of the society.

In his message on International Labour Day, the Federal Minister said that it was imperative to take steps to protect workers’ rights by strictly enforcing labour laws.

Engr Amir Muqam paid rich tributes to the working class for their important role in the country’s development and assured that the federal government would take all possible measures for their welfare.

He said that the labour force is the backbone of our country's economy.

Engr Amir Muqam said that a stronger and more prosperous labourer class would result in a developed and prosperous nation.

Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment & Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, hailed the dedication of every hard worker, labourer, and skilled individual serving the nation.

He emphasized the commendable efforts of those who fulfill their duties even amidst challenging circumstances, asserting that such contributions deserve recognition not only on May 1st but every day.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tararr, commemorated Labour Day with a message, acknowledging the sacrifices and contributions of workers to the prosperity of the nation.

In his address in connection with Labour Day, he underscored the significance of this day as a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of labor, emphasizing the pivotal role of workers in driving economic growth.