Lady Doctor Lost Her Life In Resistance To Robbery Attempt In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery attempt in Lahore

The victim identified as 25-year old Khaula who was returning home with her friend when the dacoits intercepted them and made an attempt to rob them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) A lady doctor was killed by dacoits after she resisted to a robbery attempt in Cant area on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 25-year old Khala who was returning her home with her friend. The dacoits stopped them, tried to rob them but she resisted. At this, the docoits opened fire at her. The injured succumbed to her injuries on her way to hospital.

Police and Forensic teams gathered the necessary evidence from the scene of the incident.

“A special team has been made to trace the culprits with the help of CCTV cameras,” said SP Cantt Essa Sukhera

He said that the accused would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary took notice of the incident, and directed the police to investigate the matter and arrest the culprits.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

More Stories From Pakistan

