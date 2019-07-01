UrduPoint.com
Lahore Art Council Organises Play "Gumraha" At Alhamra

Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:47 PM



Lahore Art Council (LAC) organized a play titled 'Gumraha' at Alhamra Art Centre here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Art Council (LAC) organized a play titled 'Gumraha' at Alhamra Art Centre here on Monday.

The aim of play was to create awareness among young generation about wrong deeds.

Executive Director Athar Ali Khan and Chairman Lahore Arts Council Tauqeer Nasir also watched the play.

Speaking on the occasion, Athar Ali Khan said that it was a great pleasure for him to see young actors and directors' performance on the stage of such high quality.

He said the play was very well directed and performed which enthralled the young generation.

