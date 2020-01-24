UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Demands Lower Markup Rates For Industrial Expansion

1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:31 AM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands lower markup rates for industrial expansion

Lower markup rates make it cheaper to borrow for the industrialists. State Bank of Pakistan should bring down the markup rates to a single digit that would encourage the industries to take out loans to expand their operations

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd January, 2020) : Lower markup rates make it cheaper to borrow for the industrialists. State Bank of Pakistan should bring down the markup rates to a single digit that would encourage the industries to take out loans to expand their operations.In a statement on Thursday , LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that high cost of borrowing is discouraging the demand of credit by the private sector and slowing down the economic activities.They said that reduction in markup rate from existing 13.25% to single digit would be a great favor to the industrial sector.

It would help the government to attain the target of industrial growth, would reduce the cost of production and would also bring capital of the banks into circulation."Markup rate influences the cost of product.

Pakistani products cannot compete in the international market to those countries which are offering capital to their industries on zero or less than one percent markup rates", the LCCI office-bearers added.

They said that policy rate increased to 13.25 in July 2019 as compared to 6.5% in May 2018. Sharp increase in interest rate pushed up borrowing cost that retarded investment, capacity generation and hence exports.The LCCI office-bearers said that tight monetary policy stance had always proved a big blow to the industrial sector.

"We have to move forward quickly, as like as other countries of the region, to make the country a hub of manufacturing activities and a heaven for investors", they added. They urged the State Bank of Pakistan to announce at least 400 basic points cut in markup rates in the upcoming monetary policy.

