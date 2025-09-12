- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK authorities continue crack down against illegal encroachments, substandard food outlets
AJK Authorities Continue Crack Down Against Illegal Encroachments, Substandard Food Outlets
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 11:50 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of City Mayor Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh conducted surprise raids on 10th successive day on Friday against the illegal encroachments besides the poor cleaning arrangements at hotels and restaurants in various parts of the city.
The Municipal Magistrate, along with the field staff, checked the cleaning arrangements in the hotels and fast food outlets besides the illegal encroachments in the city streets.
In addition to warnings, series of the violators were also fined for thousands of rupees on the spot for poor cleanliness conditions.
The social circles have appreciated the performance of the Mayor Municipal Corporation and other staff and have expressed the hope that the MC will continue to carry out public interest works in the future as well.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK authorities continue crack down against illegal encroachments, substandard food outlets2 minutes ago
-
Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq hosts literary session for literature lovers, enthusiasts2 minutes ago
-
Relief, rehabilitation of flood victims top priority of Punjab govt: AC22 minutes ago
-
FDA takes action against 24 shopkeepers over encroachments22 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti for making effective legislation against fake social media32 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker hails security forces for crushing Indian-sponsored militants in Mastung42 minutes ago
-
Floods caused unprecedented devastation in Punjab, KP, GB: Afzal Chan52 minutes ago
-
Cop fatally injured in road accident with speeding car dies52 minutes ago
-
NPC holds Fateha Khawani to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam death anniversary52 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing52 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot cracks down on unhealthy food52 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in road accident1 hour ago