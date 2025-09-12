Open Menu

AJK Authorities Continue Crack Down Against Illegal Encroachments, Substandard Food Outlets

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 11:50 PM

AJK authorities continue crack down against illegal encroachments, substandard food outlets

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of City Mayor Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh conducted surprise raids on 10th successive day on Friday against the illegal encroachments besides the poor cleaning arrangements at hotels and restaurants in various parts of the city.

The Municipal Magistrate, along with the field staff, checked the cleaning arrangements in the hotels and fast food outlets besides the illegal encroachments in the city streets.

In addition to warnings, series of the violators were also fined for thousands of rupees on the spot for poor cleanliness conditions.

The social circles have appreciated the performance of the Mayor Municipal Corporation and other staff and have expressed the hope that the MC will continue to carry out public interest works in the future as well.

APP/ahr/378

