Lahore High Court issues notice to govt, others on plea against Aurat March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices for Feb 27 to Federal government and others on an application against Aurat March, to be held on March 8.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by Munir Ahmad in a pending petition for regulating the social media.

Senior Lawyer Muhammad Azhar Siddique on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that Aurat March would be held on March 8, on occasion of Women's Day, across the country, wherein participants would march again with placards displaying various messages that manifest anarchy and vulgarity.

He submitted that, by openly displaying their aspirations, some women, men and others dare to take a step ahead in creating the environment that was traditionally, culturally and morally less binding upon them. He contended that purpose of Women's Day was to recognize women for their achievements, but not to cross all limits or criticize and abuse the men.

The counsel alleged that various anti-state parties were funding the Aurat March with sole purpose of spreading anarchy among the masses. "If the previous Aurat March of 2019 is taken in account, it can clearly be observed that the so-called 'Aurat March' is nothing but an anti-state activity aimed at tarnishing the dignity of women. The concept being spread through the Aurat March is the complete opposite of the teachings of islam and our culture. The main motive of this Aurat March is to create lawlessness, anarchy and vulgarity in our society", he added.

He submitted that it was learnt that some parties were organising the event on March 8 and heavy funds had been collected from anti-state elements.

The event would be broadcast on social media, if it was not regulated properly, he added.

He submitted that the federal government had approved a set of rules for regulating the social media. If these rules were implemented in letter and spirit, then only anti-state activities, like Aurat March, could be curbed, he added.

He further argued that Punjab Red Zone (Establishment and Security) Act, 2018 needs to be promulgated not only for Lahore Zone but throughout Punjab so as to regulate the protests in the sense that fundamental rights should be safeguarded and protected.

The counsel argued that various representations were forwarded to departments concerned in this regard but no action had been taken yet. He pleaded with the court to direct federal government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to place on record the subordinate law known as Against Online Harm Rules, 2020, besides a mechanism for implementing the same effectively in order to regulate the social media so that the anti-state activities such as the "Aurat March" might be silenced once and forever.

The counsel also pleaded to direct Punjab government to promulgate the Punjab Red Zone (Establishment and Security) Act, 2018 so as to regulate the protests ,such as "Aurat March", and ensure reasonable restrictions as per fundamental rights.

The court after hearing the arguments issued notices to the respondents for Feb 27 and sought their reply.