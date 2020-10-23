UrduPoint.com
Land,shops Retrieved From Land Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:52 PM

The district administration retrieved government land and shops worth Rs 800 million from land grabbers at Douglaspura on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration retrieved government land and shops worth Rs 800 million from land grabbers at Douglaspura on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari said encroachments were removed by using heavy machinery in Douglaspura, adding that the operation against land grabbers was in full swing and no one would be allowed to occupy state land.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed Canal Marqueeat Canal Road over violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

