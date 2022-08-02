(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said the country's laws did not allow political parties to take funds from any foreign nationals and companies.

Addressing a press conference along with Senator Kamran Murtaza here, the minister said now it has been proved by the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision into foreign funding case that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had received Rs 1500 million from foreign companies and foreigners during 2008-2013.

He said case was filed by senior PTI founding member in 2014 and remained under trail for last eight years. The PTI used all tactics to defer the case on one or other pretexts but the ECP announced its decision which was reserved on June 21, he added.

He said it has been cleared from the decision which composed on 68 pages that Imran Khan cheated the ECP and submitted fake affidavit into party funding accounts. "Imran Khan who claimed to be 'Sadiq and Ameen' but his affidavit proved bogus," he said.

He said it has also been proved from the ECP decision that PTI received funding from the citizen of enemy countries. Now it has also been evident that who had financed the 2014 sit in of PTI against the then government, he added.

To a question, the minister said the coalition government would protect the constitution and would fight for its implementation.

To another question, the minister said that it would be better to hear such case by full bench of the Supreme Court.