LDA cracks down on parking violations across city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) In a bid to enforce parking regulations, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) under the direction of Director General Tahir Farooq has initiated a city-wide operation targeting violations of the parking rules. The crackdown extends to commercial buildings, with a special campaign underway throughout Lahore.

According to an LDA spokesman, teams comprising members from LDA, TEPA Enforcement Wing, and Directorate of Private Housing Schemes have been deployed across the city to ensure compliance. In a recent mega-operation, 23 properties were sealed and hefty fines imposed for flouting parking regulations on prominent streets like MM Alam Road, Mahmood Kasuri Road, and Ghalib Road in Gulberg.

The properties targeted include well-known plazas, stores, eateries, offices, and salons, among others. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to the violators, emphasizing the importance of adhering to parking rules.

Supervised by the Director of Enforcement, TEPA, the operation underscores the commitment of the LDA, under the leadership of DG Tahir Farooq, to reclaim parking spaces from encroachment. Indiscriminate actions will continue to be taken against those found violating parking regulations, ensuring smoother traffic flow and pedestrian safety across Lahore.