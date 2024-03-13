Legal Commission On Blasphemy To Mark March 15 As 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat'
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) To prevent the spread of blasphemy content on social media and raise awareness about it, a non-governmental organization ‘Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan’ has announced to observe “Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Rasalat" on March 15.
The commission has appealed to the public to participate in this awareness campaign actively.
According to a statement issued by the commission, there has been an increase in the spread of blasphemous content by some malicious elements on various social media platforms. Also, an increase in sharing of such content in specific groups on various websites has been reported.
In this regard, the commission said, educational institutions, mosque imams, intelligentsia, lawyers, media representatives, social media activists, and religious, and political leaders can play an important role to sensitize the masses about the negative impacts of blasphemous content on social media.
To control this phenomenon, the commission urged that all sections of society including governmental and non-governmental organizations, must play their part.
The statement mentioned that Anti-Blasphemy Cells had been established in FIA cybercrime stations where complainants could lodge their complaints, and assistance could also be sought from the Legal Commission Against Blasphemy issue.
The FIA has arrested multiple individuals involved in blasphemy and cybercrimes related to this matter.
The individuals engaged in profanity, whether through apps, sharing profane content on websites, or using VPNs, will be traced through cybercrime technology and dealt with according to the law of the land.
If anyone encounters any obstacles or difficulties, they can file a complaint with the FIA for legal action at 111345786-051.
Additionally, to block blasphemous content, the public can approach the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) platform at https://complaint.pta.gov.pk.
