Legal formalities being fulfilled to bring Shahbaz to justice: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar said on Thursday that the government would fulfill all legal formalities to bring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to justice as no one was above the law.

Responding to point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, the minister for law said that law would take due course against Shahbaz Gill as no one could be lawfully interfered or punished by the authorities except for breach of law.

"Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for incitement against institutions and their leadership," Tarar said adding Shahbaz Gill was being prosecuted in accordance with the law of the land.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem condemned the alleged torture on Shahbaz Gill and quoted relevant laws which protect the weak from the mighty. He said that the state was silent despite the fact that the relevant constitutional clauses were being brazenly breached. The main purpose of torturing Shahbaz was to get favourable statement from him, he claimed.