UrduPoint.com

Legal Formalities Being Fulfilled To Bring Shahbaz To Justice: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Legal formalities being fulfilled to bring Shahbaz to justice: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar said on Thursday that the government would fulfill all legal formalities to bring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to justice as no one was above the law.

Responding to point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, the minister for law said that law would take due course against Shahbaz Gill as no one could be lawfully interfered or punished by the authorities except for breach of law.

"Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for incitement against institutions and their leadership," Tarar said adding Shahbaz Gill was being prosecuted in accordance with the law of the land.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem condemned the alleged torture on Shahbaz Gill and quoted relevant laws which protect the weak from the mighty. He said that the state was silent despite the fact that the relevant constitutional clauses were being brazenly breached. The main purpose of torturing Shahbaz was to get favourable statement from him, he claimed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

25 minutes ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

39 minutes ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

57 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.