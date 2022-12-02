UrduPoint.com

Legendary Actor Afzaal Ahmad Passes Away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 )

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passed away here on Friday after protracted illness.

Afzaal Ahmad was shifted to the General Hospital in a critical condition on Thursday when he suffered from brain hemorrhage where he could not survive.

The administration of the hospital confirmed his death on Friday.

Afzaal Ahmad, who was born in Jhang, started his acting career in the1970s with the movie "Dhiyan Namanian" and he was well known for his outstanding performances in films, tv dramas and theatre plays as he had been the owner of Tamaseel Theatre.

"Aakhri Muqabala, relased in 1977 and Jatt in London, 1981, Sharif Badmaash, Vahshi Jutt, Chen Wariam and Revenge of Oppression" were his super-hit movies which were a part ofgolden history of the cinema.

The family said his funeral prayers would be be held tomorrow (Saturday).

