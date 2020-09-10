(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The legislators belonging to different political parties has emphasised for following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the prosperity of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 )

They termed the dynamic leadership of Quaid a blessing for the Muslims.

In her message in connection with the Quaid's death anniversary, Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza has said the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is a beacon for whole nation and it is to his credit that we are breathing in a free environment.

She said "Today we have to pledge to irrigate our dear homeland according to the vision of the Father of the Nation." Shahla Raza said the precedents set by the Quaid-e-Azam for the affairs of the government should not remain limited to the books but each one of us must adopt his life to it.

She said the Father of the Nation urged every institution of the country to fulfill its responsibilities freely as it is a common way of running the affairs of the state. "Pakistan is a gift given by Allah which we got through the political struggle of Quaid-e-Azam and without Quaid-e-Azam creation of Pakistan would have remained a mere dream." To further clarify her message and explain the value of freedom, Shehla Raza said the lives and property of the Muslims living in India are not safe. Today, the Indian state has not left any way for the Kashmiri Muslims.

Muslims suffering oppression in India is proving the righteousness of two nation theory.

The provincial minister said the Kashmiri Muslims, keeping in view the same two nation theory, are demanding freedom from Indian oppression which is perfectly legitimate.

She said Quaid-e-Azam had on several occasions made it very clear that "the state we are trying to build will be an Islamic, welfare and democratic state whose constitution will be based on the Quran and Sunnah." The Father of the Nation had also made it clear that people of all sects and religions will have equal rights in Pakistan and they will be free to practice their religions.

Member Sindh Assembly and senior leader of Jamat-e-Islami Abdul Rasheed in his message regarding Quaid's death anniversary said that Pakistan is a blessing from the Almighty Allah and people of sub-continent were blessed to have dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who brought Muslims on single platform.

He said "Quaid's innumerable virtues and leadership abilities made it possible for Muslims to achieve the goal of creation of separate homeland."Discussing qualities of Quaid, the MPA said Muhammad Ali Jinnah was farsighted, tolerant and consistent leader. He never compromised on the ideology and principles of his struggle for Pakistan.

MPA Abdul Rasheed said we must follow the path of Quaid for progress and prosperity of the country.