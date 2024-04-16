LESCO Collects Over Rs 6.05m From 326 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 6.05 million from 326 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 198th day of its recovery campaign
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 6.05 million from 326 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 198th day of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 198th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.77 million from 40 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.72 million from 64 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.68 million from 35 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.11 million from 27 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.52 million from 27 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 2.10 million from 82 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.
46 million from 25 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.69 million from 26 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
During the 198 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.85 billion outstanding dues from 99,375 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 422.10 million from 14,528 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 669.27 million from 12,814 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 378.65 million from 11,159 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 158.44 million from 5,814 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 231.17 million from 8,591 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 419.76 million from 11,535 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 183.60 million from 15,921 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 393.04 million from 19,083 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC
Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister
Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark
Shareholders approve pay package of Stellantis CEO
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price16 seconds ago
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP4 minutes ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA4 minutes ago
-
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan10 seconds ago
-
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister5 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 281 power pilferers in 24 hours2 seconds ago
-
PDMA dispatches relief goods for rains hit people3 seconds ago
-
PPAF stands with People of Gwadar, distributes rations to 400 families of flood victims: Nadir5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib to review facilities6 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachments50 minutes ago