Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 6.05m From 326 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM

LESCO collects over Rs 6.05m from 326 defaulters in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 6.05 million from 326 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 198th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 6.05 million from 326 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 198th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 198th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.77 million from 40 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.72 million from 64 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.68 million from 35 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.11 million from 27 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.52 million from 27 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 2.10 million from 82 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

46 million from 25 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.69 million from 26 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 198 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.85 billion outstanding dues from 99,375 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 422.10 million from 14,528 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 669.27 million from 12,814 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 378.65 million from 11,159 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 158.44 million from 5,814 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 231.17 million from 8,591 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 419.76 million from 11,535 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 183.60 million from 15,921 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 393.04 million from 19,083 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Jamshed Media All From Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessi ..

Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price

16 seconds ago
 Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staf ..

Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC

17 seconds ago
 Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop ..

Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction

19 seconds ago
 Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchard ..

Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP

4 minutes ago
 Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire n ..

Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA

4 minutes ago
 Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settl ..

Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues

4 minutes ago
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest managem ..

Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop

8 seconds ago
 Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

10 seconds ago
 Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

5 minutes ago
 Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark

Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark

11 seconds ago
 Shareholders approve pay package of Stellantis CEO

Shareholders approve pay package of Stellantis CEO

14 seconds ago
 ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan