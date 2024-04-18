LESCO detects 271 power pilferers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 271 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 212th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 127 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 18 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 212th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 07 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 262 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 194,347 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 5.765 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 50,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Sangla Hill area; Rs 130,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Qila Gujjarpura Singh area; Rs 115,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shahdara Town; and Rs 110,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity also in Shahdara Town.

During the 212 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 72,985 power connections and 69,918 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 29,885 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 88,636,842 detection units worth Rs 3,326,150,530 to all the power pilferers.