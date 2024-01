In connection with the maintenance and repair of electric lines, the Lahore Electric Supply Company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) In connection with the maintenance and repair of electric lines, the Lahore Electric Supply Company

(Lesco) has issued a power shutdown notice for tomorrow (Thursday).

According to the company's spokesman here Wednesday, the power supply would remain suspended

from 9 am to 2 pm January 25 (Thursday) on the following feeders:

AWT grid feeders: Badoki, Beacon House, BNU, Canal Road, SMHD, Al Kabir, Arayan, Fazaia, Lake City, Icon, Ali. Feeders from Judge Grid: Machhura, Syedwala, Allama Iqbal Town Feeders from Grid: Wahdat Colony, Askari 10 Feeders from Grid: F1, Attabad Grid Feeders from: Khanpur Canal, Rupali, Basirpur Feeders from Grid: Bank Road, Batak, Gehlan , Ghous-e-Azam, Hafiz Lal, Kot Sher Khan, Rakanpura, Chorusta, Thokar, Feeders from Batapur Grid: Al Hafeez Garden 2, Takipura, Badami Bagh Feeders from Grid: Capital Steel, Iqbal Steel, Irfan Steel, New Mill, Rustom, Super Steel Mill, Delhi Gate 2, 3, Bhogiwal Feeders from Grid: Jagyan Jadhan, Bachiki Grid Feeders: F6, 8, Bund Road Grid Feeders: Hangarwal, Cantt Grid Feeders: Airport, Chah Meeran Grid Feeders: Durbar Huzoori, Makhanpura, Feeders from Chak65 Grid: Raiwind 2, Feeders from Chichu Ki Millian Power: C3, Feeders from Chochak Grid: Kandbord, Feeders from Chohang Grid: Bata, Defense Road, ICC, Mohlin Shah, New Chohang, Radio Pakistan . Park, Club, Feeders from DHA Rehbar Grid: Ali Hussain Shah, Feeders from Allahabad Grid: Allahabad, City, Sarseer, X-Air Avenue Feeders from Grid: Barki 2, Farooqabad Feeders from Grid: Colony, Rasulpura, Feeders from Fatehgarh Grid: Aamir Town, Bilal Park, Iftikhar Park, Fort Grid Feeders from: Karim Park, Minto Park, Rang Mahal, Syed Matha, Garden Town Feeders from Grid: Askri 2, Munir Shaheed, Sheikh Zayed, Ghazi Grid : Pepsi Road, Ghovandi, Supply Road 2, Ghaziabad, Zarar Shaheed, Gulshan Ravi Feeders from Grid: Firdous Colony, Domestic, LDA, Gulzeb Colony, Rustam Park, Haveli Grid Feeders from: Faridpur Jagir, Malik Plant, Vasawewala ,Feeders from Hujra Grid:Hujra City,Rajuwal,Attari Road,Jandiala Feeders from Sher Khan Grid:Warren,Johar Town Feeders from Grid:H,Q,RD,D,E1,F,G1,M Block Feeder,SFD , Campus View, Badar Colony, Kattar Band Road, Niaz Baig, Forensic Science, Lala Zar, PIA Shadiwal, Johar Town 2 Feeders from Grid: BERD, Tawheed Park, Walk & Shop, Wasa, Jubilee Town Feeders from Grid: A& B, C&E, F&D Block, Dawood Residency, Defense Road, Indus Hospital, Manu Textiles, Mohlinwal, Shams Bin Ikram, Spring Apartments, US Apparel, Bhabtian Chowk, MSTH, Army Welfare Trust, US Feeders from Apparel New, KK Dogran Grid: Salar, Feeders from KRK Grid: Handal, City 1, Changa Manga City, Kahneh Grid Feeders: US Apparel, Ghosiah, Theater, Nishat, Kanganpur Grid Feeders: GR Feeders from Singh, Najabat, Qasor New Grid: Jabu Mail, Shekham, Ferozepur Road, Hospital, Jinnah Road, Peruwala, Qadri, Chant, Sutlej, Majid City, Qasor Old Grid Feeders from: Athilpur, Kot Ghulam Mohammad, Ayaz Feeders from Textile, Bachike, Doluwala, GSwala, Khadian Grid: Dipalpur Road, Malipura, Talundi, Feeders from KSK Grid: DTM, New Industrial, Scarp 4, Zafar Park, SF5, 6, Lefu Grid Feeders from: Etihad Colony, Laliani Grid Feeders from: Dad Dairies, Hafeez Tanneries, Naqeebabad, Omega, Sadiq Sons, Mandi Ahmedabad Feeders from Grid: Rasoolpur, Malikpur Grid Feeders from: E6, Jogekot, Manga Mandi Grid Feeders: Yusuf Chakwal, PFC, Chirag Elkot, McLeod Road Feeders from Grid: Nasbat Road, Mochi Grid Feeders: Al Hadid Bazar, Nishtar Road, Model Town Feeders from Grid: Faisal Town, Pico Road, Mohlin Grid Feeders: Lathani , Feeders from Mominpura Grid: Shama Park, Feeders from Nankana Grid: Khadanwala, Narang Feeders from Grid: Bholchak, New Kot Lakhpat Feeders from Grid: Atari Darbar, Comfort, Descon, Haluki, New Ferozepur Road, Nishtar Colony, Sofiaabad, Dhaluki, Industrial 3 2,, Feeders from New Sabzi Mandi Grid: Al Hadi Tax, Asian Textile, Data Food, Drain, Faya Yarn, Four Brothers, Fruit and Vegetable, Hasan, Humble, Rustom, Stand Pharma, Gujumta, Green Cap , Okara City 1 Feeders from Grid: Dipalpur Road, Fazal Shah, Lakrawala, Samadpura, Okara City 2 Feeders from Grid: District Complex, Fateh Town, Harnainwala, Old Kot Lakhpat Feeders from Grid: Bihar Colony, PAF Walton, P.

W. Feeders from Argrid: RCS, Patuki Feeders from Grid: Hameed Textiles, National Park, New Mundi, Padhana Hilla, Abbas, Hilla Chowk, Hospital, Shah Wali, Hanjran Kalan, Jagowala, Jambar, Old Mundi, Army Ammunition, Changa. Manga, Old Kachheri, Feeders from Punjab Small Industrial Grid: Kamas, Cordoba Feeders from Grid: Mazing Adda, Rehman Park Feeders from Grid: Cardiac Centre, MM Alam, Rivaz Garden Feeders from Grid: Bhati Gate, Firdous Park, Mohammadi Park, Feeders from Rustam Grid: Arafat Park, Mulat Tractor, Mustafaabad, Ravi Auto, Yusuf Park, Burj Attari, Al Rehman Garden, Anees Printing, Faizpur, Fazl Haq, Jaranwala Road, Miraj Park, Nain Sukh, Sagian Road, Jaya Musa, Malik Park, Sharif & Sons, Sharqpur, Bhatianwala, Ulam Deen, New Kot Abdul Malik, Nizampura, Tubewell, Sabzazar Grid Feeders: B Block, FG Block, Sadar Gogira Grid Feeders: Brijjeeve Khan, Bakshu, Jandraka, Feeders from Kaku, Sadar Gogira, Sagian Grid: Amin Park, Umar Park, Saidpur Grid Feeders: Jeevan Hana, Mehran, Shadman Grid Feeders: Ichhra East, Pir Ghazi Road, Shahdara Grid Feeders: Faisal Park, Umamiah Colony, Feeders from Vandla, Aziz Colony, Shahdara Hospital, Islamnagar, Kot Shahabuddin, Lajpat Road, Begum Kot, Chaman Colony, New Sohrab, Rustom, Sharqpur, Kala Khatai, Paramount, Progressive Mill, Ravi Bridge, Shahkot Grid: A2, K Feeders from RTM, SBTM, STM, SUTM, Panwan, S3, Abul Khair, CTM, Jadid, Shams, Crescent, Kasher Textiles, Sandalbar, Shadab, Surj Textiles, Shalamar Grid: Salahuddin Road, Shalamar 2 Feeders from Grid: Sahar Road, Multani Colony, Sikh Nahar, GT Road, Sharqpur Grid Feeders from: Head Lalian, Sharqpur Road Feeders from Grid: AA Paper, Al Karam, Ckm2, Housing Colony 2, Ideal Paper , Model Paper, Rupafill, Billerke, Gulistan Park, Mahmo Gujjar, Rehmanpura, Sharkpur Road, Biotech, Prosperity Weaving, Shiranwala Feeders from Grid: Faiz Bagh, Sheikhupura Feeders from Grid: Company Bagh, Kachhari, Ahmedpura, Sheikhupura Industrial Feeders from Grid: Sheesh Mahal, Sikh Chain Feeders from Grid: Ali Hussainabad, Nazir Paper Mill, Orient, Pioneer Board, US Apparel, US Denim, Gujarpura, New Lahore City, US Apparel 5, Sikhiki Feeders from Grid: Feeders from Dhaban, New Dhaban, Township Grid to Domestic, Akbar Chowk, Nursery Stop, Wilgan Sohail Grid to Feeders: School Road, Walton Grid to: Defense Colony, Academy Road, Data Chowk, Walton Colony, Wan Radha Ram Grid to Feeders: Feeders from Shaker Mandi, Wapda Town Grid: Bagriyan 2, Feeders from Warburton Grid: Ali Akbar 1, G103, Gulistan Mills, Gulshan Mills 3, Hasan Textile, Idris, Industrial, Liaquat Spinning, Shadman, Saira Textile, Tanveer Cotton, Green Wave Grid. Feeders: Mazhar Steel, Aryan Steel, Nabi Steel, Noori Bori, New Modern Steel, Mughal Alloys, Sadiq Leather, Opra, and SKP Road.