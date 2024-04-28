Five Persons Killed, Eight Injured Due To Rains In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a report on the loss of lives and property due to rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last two days, in which five people died and eight were injured.
According to the report, three men and two women died, while five children, two men and one woman, were injured.
A total of 14 houses were damaged, of which one was completely damaged and 13 were partially damaged.
Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents took place in different districts of Bajaur, Batagram, Mansehra, Buner, Dir Upper, and Lower.
All highways and link roads in the province have been opened for all types of traffic.
Relief activities are ongoing in the rain-affected districts by PDMA and all related agencies.
Rains are likely to continue intermittently until April 30.
PDMA had issued a letter to all the district administrations on April 24 to stay alert and take preemptive measures.
PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is fully functional, so people should report any untoward incident to 1700.
